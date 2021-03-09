Earnings results for Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.57.

Analyst Opinion on Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Surface Oncology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.04%. The high price target for SURF is $15.00 and the low price target for SURF is $9.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Surface Oncology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Surface Oncology has a forecasted upside of 63.0% from its current price of $7.36. Surface Oncology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology does not currently pay a dividend. Surface Oncology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

In the past three months, Surface Oncology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $31,048,035.00 in company stock. Only 35.00% of the stock of Surface Oncology is held by insiders. 51.97% of the stock of Surface Oncology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF



Earnings for Surface Oncology are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.10 to ($0.35) per share. The P/E ratio of Surface Oncology is -11.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Surface Oncology is -11.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Surface Oncology has a P/B Ratio of 3.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here