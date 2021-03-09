Earnings results for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Surgery Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.77%. The high price target for SGRY is $35.00 and the low price target for SGRY is $17.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Surgery Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.64, Surgery Partners has a forecasted downside of 31.8% from its current price of $39.05. Surgery Partners has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Surgery Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

In the past three months, Surgery Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Surgery Partners is held by insiders. 94.10% of the stock of Surgery Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY



Earnings for Surgery Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($0.92) per share. The P/E ratio of Surgery Partners is -10.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Surgery Partners is -10.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Surgery Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here