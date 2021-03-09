Earnings results for Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

Analyst Opinion on Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Talos Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.38%. The high price target for TALO is $19.00 and the low price target for TALO is $10.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Talos Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

In the past three months, Talos Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.25% of the stock of Talos Energy is held by insiders. 97.73% of the stock of Talos Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO



Earnings for Talos Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.05) to ($0.46) per share. The P/E ratio of Talos Energy is -79.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Talos Energy is -79.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Talos Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

