Earnings results for Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tattooed Chef in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.75%. The high price target for TTCF is $26.00 and the low price target for TTCF is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef does not currently pay a dividend. Tattooed Chef does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

In the past three months, Tattooed Chef insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.65% of the stock of Tattooed Chef is held by insiders. Only 7.37% of the stock of Tattooed Chef is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF



Earnings for Tattooed Chef are expected to decrease by -43.75% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.09 per share. Tattooed Chef has a P/B Ratio of 26.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

