Earnings results for The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.85.

Analyst Opinion on The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Children’s Place in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.18, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 44.90%. The high price target for PLCE is $80.00 and the low price target for PLCE is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place does not currently pay a dividend. The Children’s Place does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

In the past three months, The Children’s Place insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.69% of the stock of The Children’s Place is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE



Earnings for The Children’s Place are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.49) to $3.04 per share. The P/E ratio of The Children’s Place is -9.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Children’s Place is -9.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Children’s Place has a P/B Ratio of 5.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

