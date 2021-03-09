Earnings results for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Thor Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 7th, 2020. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The business earned $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Thor Industries has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Thor Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Thor Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $108.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.36%. The high price target for THO is $140.00 and the low price target for THO is $60.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Thor Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $108.78, Thor Industries has a forecasted downside of 16.4% from its current price of $130.06. Thor Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries has a dividend yield of 1.30%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Thor Industries has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Thor Industries is 34.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Thor Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.78% next year. This indicates that Thor Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

In the past three months, Thor Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,307,271.00 in company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Thor Industries is held by insiders. 93.13% of the stock of Thor Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO



Earnings for Thor Industries are expected to grow by 6.83% in the coming year, from $7.76 to $8.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Thor Industries is 25.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.51. The P/E ratio of Thor Industries is 25.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.68. Thor Industries has a P/B Ratio of 3.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

