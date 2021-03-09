Earnings results for Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trevena in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 143.90%. The high price target for TRVN is $5.00 and the low price target for TRVN is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena does not currently pay a dividend. Trevena does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

In the past three months, Trevena insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Trevena is held by insiders. Only 11.62% of the stock of Trevena is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN



Earnings for Trevena are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Trevena is -8.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trevena is -8.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trevena has a P/B Ratio of 6.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

