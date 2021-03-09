Earnings results for Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.84.

Analyst Opinion on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tupperware Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.85%. The high price target for TUP is $46.00 and the low price target for TUP is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tupperware Brands has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Tupperware Brands has a forecasted upside of 0.9% from its current price of $31.73. Tupperware Brands has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Tupperware Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

In the past three months, Tupperware Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.97% of the stock of Tupperware Brands is held by insiders. 74.92% of the stock of Tupperware Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP



Earnings for Tupperware Brands are expected to decrease by -7.38% in the coming year, from $2.71 to $2.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Tupperware Brands is 99.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.24. The P/E ratio of Tupperware Brands is 99.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 41.94.

