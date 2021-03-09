Earnings results for United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

United Natural Foods last issued its earnings data on December 8th, 2020. The reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Its revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. United Natural Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021. United Natural Foods will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Natural Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.93%. The high price target for UNFI is $36.00 and the low price target for UNFI is $17.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

United Natural Foods has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.67, United Natural Foods has a forecasted downside of 31.9% from its current price of $31.83. United Natural Foods has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods does not currently pay a dividend. United Natural Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

In the past three months, United Natural Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of United Natural Foods is held by insiders. 81.77% of the stock of United Natural Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI



Earnings for United Natural Foods are expected to remain at $3.23 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of United Natural Foods is 16.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.51. The P/E ratio of United Natural Foods is 16.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 41.94. United Natural Foods has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

