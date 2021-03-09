Earnings results for Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vertex Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 116.54%. The high price target for VTNR is $4.00 and the low price target for VTNR is $1.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vertex Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.75, Vertex Energy has a forecasted upside of 116.5% from its current price of $1.27. Vertex Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Vertex Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

In the past three months, Vertex Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.30% of the stock of Vertex Energy is held by insiders. Only 14.65% of the stock of Vertex Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR



Earnings for Vertex Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Vertex Energy is -2.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vertex Energy is -2.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vertex Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here