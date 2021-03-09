Earnings results for WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WISeKey International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.28%. The high price target for WKEY is $9.00 and the low price target for WKEY is $9.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WISeKey International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, WISeKey International has a forecasted upside of 52.3% from its current price of $5.91. WISeKey International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International does not currently pay a dividend. WISeKey International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

In the past three months, WISeKey International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of WISeKey International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY



Earnings for WISeKey International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.55) to ($2.50) per share. The P/E ratio of WISeKey International is -1.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of WISeKey International is -1.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. WISeKey International has a P/B Ratio of 3.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

