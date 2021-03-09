Earnings results for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.23.

Analyst Opinion on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 175.42%. The high price target for XERS is $15.00 and the low price target for XERS is $10.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Xeris Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 175.4% from its current price of $4.72. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Xeris Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

In the past three months, Xeris Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold 40.89% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $40,600.00 in company stock and sold $57,200.00 in company stock. Only 6.12% of the stock of Xeris Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 69.33% of the stock of Xeris Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS



Earnings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.57) to ($1.84) per share. The P/E ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals is -1.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals is -1.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 8.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

