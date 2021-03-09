Earnings results for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.49.

Analyst Opinion on XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XOMA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.28%. The high price target for XOMA is $56.00 and the low price target for XOMA is $36.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

XOMA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.00, XOMA has a forecasted upside of 28.3% from its current price of $35.86. XOMA has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA does not currently pay a dividend. XOMA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

In the past three months, XOMA insiders have bought 194.77% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,000,000.00 in company stock and sold $1,696,250.00 in company stock. Only 9.89% of the stock of XOMA is held by insiders. 57.21% of the stock of XOMA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA



Earnings for XOMA are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($0.56) per share. The P/E ratio of XOMA is -32.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of XOMA is -32.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. XOMA has a P/B Ratio of 7.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

