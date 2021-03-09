Earnings results for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

Analyst Opinion on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 271.98%. The high price target for ZYNE is $26.00 and the low price target for ZYNE is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

In the past three months, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.10% of the stock of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 25.99% of the stock of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE



Earnings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.13) to ($1.53) per share. The P/E ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is -2.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is -2.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

