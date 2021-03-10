Earnings results for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-6.

Analyst Opinion on Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Achieve Life Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 327.64%. The high price target for ACHV is $100.00 and the low price target for ACHV is $21.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Achieve Life Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

In the past three months, Achieve Life Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Achieve Life Sciences is held by insiders. Only 12.54% of the stock of Achieve Life Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV



Earnings for Achieve Life Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.94) to ($5.34) per share. The P/E ratio of Achieve Life Sciences is -1.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Achieve Life Sciences is -1.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Achieve Life Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

