Earnings results for Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adecoagro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.57%. The high price target for AGRO is $6.00 and the low price target for AGRO is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro does not currently pay a dividend. Adecoagro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

In the past three months, Adecoagro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.55% of the stock of Adecoagro is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO



Earnings for Adecoagro are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Adecoagro is -26.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Adecoagro is -26.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Adecoagro has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

