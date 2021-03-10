Earnings results for Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Analyst Opinion on Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aemetis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.79%. The high price target for AMTX is $25.00 and the low price target for AMTX is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aemetis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, Aemetis has a forecasted upside of 9.8% from its current price of $15.94. Aemetis has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis does not currently pay a dividend. Aemetis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

In the past three months, Aemetis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.32% of the stock of Aemetis is held by insiders. Only 12.89% of the stock of Aemetis is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX



Earnings for Aemetis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.73) to ($1.67) per share. The P/E ratio of Aemetis is -11.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

