Earnings results for AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Analyst Opinion on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 99.72%. The high price target for AGFS is $6.00 and the low price target for AGFS is $3.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AgroFresh Solutions has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.83, AgroFresh Solutions has a forecasted upside of 99.7% from its current price of $2.42. AgroFresh Solutions has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. AgroFresh Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

In the past three months, AgroFresh Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of AgroFresh Solutions is held by insiders. 72.99% of the stock of AgroFresh Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS



Earnings for AgroFresh Solutions are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.44) per share. The P/E ratio of AgroFresh Solutions is -1.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AgroFresh Solutions is -1.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AgroFresh Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 0.37. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

