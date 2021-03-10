Earnings results for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.47.

Analyst Opinion on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aldeyra Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 127.58%. The high price target for ALDX is $32.00 and the low price target for ALDX is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aldeyra Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.44, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 127.6% from its current price of $11.62. Aldeyra Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Aldeyra Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

In the past three months, Aldeyra Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $17,065,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 15.00% of the stock of Aldeyra Therapeutics is held by insiders. 61.29% of the stock of Aldeyra Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX



Earnings for Aldeyra Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($1.25) per share. The P/E ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics is -9.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics is -9.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 6.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

