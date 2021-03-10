Earnings results for Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alexco Resource in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.60%. The high price target for AXU is $4.00 and the low price target for AXU is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alexco Resource has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Alexco Resource has a forecasted upside of 62.6% from its current price of $2.46. Alexco Resource has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource does not currently pay a dividend. Alexco Resource does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

In the past three months, Alexco Resource insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.08% of the stock of Alexco Resource is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU



The P/E ratio of Alexco Resource is -18.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alexco Resource is -18.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alexco Resource has a P/B Ratio of 3.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

