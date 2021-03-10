Earnings results for Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alpha Pro Tech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 167.49%. The high price target for APT is $32.50 and the low price target for APT is $32.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alpha Pro Tech has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech does not currently pay a dividend. Alpha Pro Tech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

In the past three months, Alpha Pro Tech insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $122,000.00 in company stock. Only 10.60% of the stock of Alpha Pro Tech is held by insiders. 38.23% of the stock of Alpha Pro Tech is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT



Earnings for Alpha Pro Tech are expected to grow by 39.11% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $2.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Alpha Pro Tech is 8.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.24. The P/E ratio of Alpha Pro Tech is 8.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 46.59. Alpha Pro Tech has a P/B Ratio of 4.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

