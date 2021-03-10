Earnings results for Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-19.66.

Analyst Opinion on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.84%. The high price target for ASPS is $15.00 and the low price target for ASPS is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Altisource Portfolio Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

In the past three months, Altisource Portfolio Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.57% of the stock of Altisource Portfolio Solutions is held by insiders. 47.27% of the stock of Altisource Portfolio Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS



Earnings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.81) to ($0.84) per share. The P/E ratio of Altisource Portfolio Solutions is -0.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Altisource Portfolio Solutions is -0.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

