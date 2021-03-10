Earnings results for Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Analyst Opinion on Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amplify Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 42.11%. The high price target for AMPY is $2.20 and the low price target for AMPY is $2.20. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Amplify Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.20, Amplify Energy has a forecasted downside of 42.1% from its current price of $3.80. Amplify Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Amplify Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

In the past three months, Amplify Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,317,849.00 in company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of Amplify Energy is held by insiders. 56.02% of the stock of Amplify Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY



Earnings for Amplify Energy are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.33 to ($0.26) per share. The P/E ratio of Amplify Energy is -0.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Amplify Energy is -0.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Amplify Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.35. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

