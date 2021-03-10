Earnings results for Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Analyst Opinion on Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Artesian Resources in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources pays a meaningful dividend of 2.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Artesian Resources has been increasing its dividend for 14 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

In the past three months, Artesian Resources insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $237,318.00 in company stock. Only 20.59% of the stock of Artesian Resources is held by insiders. 45.57% of the stock of Artesian Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA



The P/E ratio of Artesian Resources is 21.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.24. The P/E ratio of Artesian Resources is 21.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.51. Artesian Resources has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

