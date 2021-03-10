Earnings results for Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.65.

Analyst Opinion on Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Assertio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 264.58%. The high price target for ASRT is $3.50 and the low price target for ASRT is $3.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Assertio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.50, Assertio has a forecasted upside of 264.6% from its current price of $0.96. Assertio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio does not currently pay a dividend. Assertio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

In the past three months, Assertio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,880,204.00 in company stock. Only 2.69% of the stock of Assertio is held by insiders. 39.95% of the stock of Assertio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT



Earnings for Assertio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.70) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of Assertio is -0.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Assertio is -0.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Assertio has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here