Earnings results for Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on December 10th, 2020. The reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.68. Atea Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Atea Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atea Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.46%. The high price target for AVIR is $66.00 and the low price target for AVIR is $49.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Atea Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.33, Atea Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted downside of 5.5% from its current price of $61.70. Atea Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Atea Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

In the past three months, Atea Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR



Earnings for Atea Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 48.95% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $3.53 per share.

More latest stories: here