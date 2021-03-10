Earnings results for AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Analyst Opinion on AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AudioEye in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.60%. The high price target for AEYE is $42.00 and the low price target for AEYE is $32.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AudioEye has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.00, AudioEye has a forecasted upside of 30.6% from its current price of $28.33. AudioEye has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye does not currently pay a dividend. AudioEye does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

In the past three months, AudioEye insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,990.00 in company stock. 45.10% of the stock of AudioEye is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 15.66% of the stock of AudioEye is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE



Earnings for AudioEye are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.59) per share. The P/E ratio of AudioEye is -44.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AudioEye is -44.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AudioEye has a P/B Ratio of 157.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

