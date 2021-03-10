Earnings results for Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Analyst Opinion on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avinger in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.34%. The high price target for AVGR is $2.50 and the low price target for AVGR is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avinger has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, Avinger has a forecasted upside of 62.3% from its current price of $1.54. Avinger has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger does not currently pay a dividend. Avinger does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

In the past three months, Avinger insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.64% of the stock of Avinger is held by insiders. Only 5.34% of the stock of Avinger is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR



Earnings for Avinger are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.79) to ($0.21) per share. The P/E ratio of Avinger is -1.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Avinger is -1.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avinger has a P/B Ratio of 2.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here