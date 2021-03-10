Earnings results for Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

BanColombia S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Analyst Opinion on Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bancolombia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.90%. The high price target for CIB is $30.00 and the low price target for CIB is $27.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia pays a meaningful dividend of 3.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bancolombia has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bancolombia is 31.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bancolombia will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.75% next year. This indicates that Bancolombia will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

In the past three months, Bancolombia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB



Earnings for Bancolombia are expected to grow by 198.65% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $2.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Bancolombia is 28.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.72. The P/E ratio of Bancolombia is 28.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.78. Bancolombia has a PEG Ratio of 1.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bancolombia has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

