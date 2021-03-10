Earnings results for BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioDelivery Sciences International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 111.25%. The high price target for BDSI is $9.25 and the low price target for BDSI is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International does not currently pay a dividend. BioDelivery Sciences International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

In the past three months, BioDelivery Sciences International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $266,924.00 in company stock. Only 8.57% of the stock of BioDelivery Sciences International is held by insiders. 67.40% of the stock of BioDelivery Sciences International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI



Earnings for BioDelivery Sciences International are expected to grow by 90.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.38 per share. The P/E ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International is 28.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.51. The P/E ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International is 28.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.83. BioDelivery Sciences International has a P/B Ratio of 5.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

