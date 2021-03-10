Earnings results for Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48.

Biodesix last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 10th, 2020. The reported ($31.93) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Biodesix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Biodesix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Biodesix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.04%. The high price target for BDSX is $31.00 and the low price target for BDSX is $20.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Biodesix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.33, Biodesix has a forecasted upside of 31.0% from its current price of $18.57. Biodesix has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Biodesix does not currently pay a dividend. Biodesix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Biodesix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings for Biodesix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.66) to ($0.57) per share.

