Earnings results for BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioSig Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 104.08%. The high price target for BSGM is $9.00 and the low price target for BSGM is $9.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. BioSig Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

In the past three months, BioSig Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $530,131.00 in company stock. Only 19.49% of the stock of BioSig Technologies is held by insiders. Only 18.33% of the stock of BioSig Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM



BioSig Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 8.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

