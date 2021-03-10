Earnings results for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Analyst Opinion on BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioXcel Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 113.48%. The high price target for BTAI is $185.00 and the low price target for BTAI is $60.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BioXcel Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.00, BioXcel Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 113.5% from its current price of $47.78. BioXcel Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. BioXcel Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

In the past three months, BioXcel Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,352,100.00 in company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of BioXcel Therapeutics is held by insiders. 48.71% of the stock of BioXcel Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI



Earnings for BioXcel Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.83) to ($3.88) per share. The P/E ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics is -14.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics is -14.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BioXcel Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 32.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here