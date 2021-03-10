Earnings results for BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BRP Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.61%. The high price target for BRP is $70.00 and the low price target for BRP is $21.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BRP Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group does not currently pay a dividend. BRP Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

In the past three months, BRP Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.93% of the stock of BRP Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 84.84% of the stock of BRP Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP



Earnings for BRP Group are expected to grow by 78.95% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.68 per share. The P/E ratio of BRP Group is -39.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BRP Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

