Earnings results for BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

Analyst Opinion on BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BRT Apartments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.16%. The high price target for BRT is $20.00 and the low price target for BRT is $12.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BRT Apartments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.25, BRT Apartments has a forecasted downside of 12.2% from its current price of $18.50. BRT Apartments has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.79%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BRT Apartments has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, BRT Apartments will have a dividend payout ratio of 95.65% in the coming year. This indicates that BRT Apartments may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

In the past three months, BRT Apartments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.50% of the stock of BRT Apartments is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 32.34% of the stock of BRT Apartments is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT



Earnings for BRT Apartments are expected to decrease by -2.13% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $0.92 per share. BRT Apartments has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

