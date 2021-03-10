Earnings results for Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Burning Rock Biotech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.30%. The high price target for BNR is $32.30 and the low price target for BNR is $32.30. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Burning Rock Biotech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.30, Burning Rock Biotech has a forecasted downside of 2.3% from its current price of $33.06. Burning Rock Biotech has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Burning Rock Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

In the past three months, Burning Rock Biotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.79% of the stock of Burning Rock Biotech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR



Earnings for Burning Rock Biotech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.47) per share.

