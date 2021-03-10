Earnings results for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51.

Analyst Opinion on C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for C4 Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.24%. The high price target for CCCC is $45.00 and the low price target for CCCC is $34.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. C4 Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

In the past three months, C4 Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC



Earnings for C4 Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($19.62) to ($2.40) per share.

