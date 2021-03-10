Earnings results for Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

Analyst Opinion on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Calithera Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 98.27%. The high price target for CALA is $10.00 and the low price target for CALA is $2.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Calithera Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.33, Calithera Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 98.3% from its current price of $2.69. Calithera Biosciences has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Calithera Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

In the past three months, Calithera Biosciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,682.00 in company stock. Only 11.90% of the stock of Calithera Biosciences is held by insiders. 73.99% of the stock of Calithera Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA



Earnings for Calithera Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.31) to ($0.87) per share. The P/E ratio of Calithera Biosciences is -1.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Calithera Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

