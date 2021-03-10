Earnings results for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capricor Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 93.01%. The high price target for CAPR is $12.00 and the low price target for CAPR is $9.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Capricor Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

In the past three months, Capricor Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.60% of the stock of Capricor Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 6.09% of the stock of Capricor Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR



The P/E ratio of Capricor Therapeutics is -5.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Capricor Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

