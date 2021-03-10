Earnings results for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Celsius in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 39.32%. The high price target for CELH is $40.00 and the low price target for CELH is $29.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Celsius has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.25, Celsius has a forecasted downside of 39.3% from its current price of $59.74. Celsius has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius does not currently pay a dividend. Celsius does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

In the past three months, Celsius insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.60% of the stock of Celsius is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 53.97% of the stock of Celsius is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH



Earnings for Celsius are expected to grow by 23.08% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Celsius is 853.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.19. The P/E ratio of Celsius is 853.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 43.06. Celsius has a P/B Ratio of 64.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here