Earnings results for Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Analyst Opinion on Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cerecor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 226.80%. The high price target for CERC is $10.00 and the low price target for CERC is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor does not currently pay a dividend. Cerecor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

In the past three months, Cerecor insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $6,512,006.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 58.00% of the stock of Cerecor is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 66.41% of the stock of Cerecor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC



Earnings for Cerecor are expected to remain at ($0.45) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Cerecor is -10.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cerecor is -10.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cerecor has a P/B Ratio of 7.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

