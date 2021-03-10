Earnings results for Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Analyst Opinion on Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Checkpoint Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 481.14%. The high price target for CKPT is $20.00 and the low price target for CKPT is $16.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Checkpoint Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Checkpoint Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

In the past three months, Checkpoint Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $348,744.00 in company stock. Only 7.80% of the stock of Checkpoint Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 18.75% of the stock of Checkpoint Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT



Earnings for Checkpoint Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.34) per share. The P/E ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics is -6.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics is -6.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 8.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

