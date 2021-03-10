Earnings results for Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Citizens in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 47.99%. The high price target for CIA is $4.00 and the low price target for CIA is $3.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Citizens has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.50, Citizens has a forecasted downside of 48.0% from its current price of $6.73. Citizens has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens does not currently pay a dividend. Citizens does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

In the past three months, Citizens insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.49% of the stock of Citizens is held by insiders. Only 23.28% of the stock of Citizens is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Citizens (NYSE:CIA



The P/E ratio of Citizens is -56.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Citizens is -56.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Citizens has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

