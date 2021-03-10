Earnings results for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clearside Biomedical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 114.69%. The high price target for CLSD is $8.00 and the low price target for CLSD is $5.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clearside Biomedical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.33, Clearside Biomedical has a forecasted upside of 114.7% from its current price of $2.95. Clearside Biomedical has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical does not currently pay a dividend. Clearside Biomedical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

In the past three months, Clearside Biomedical insiders have bought 654.99% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,099,468.00 in company stock and sold $145,627.00 in company stock. Only 13.10% of the stock of Clearside Biomedical is held by insiders. Only 24.77% of the stock of Clearside Biomedical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD



Earnings for Clearside Biomedical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.33) per share. The P/E ratio of Clearside Biomedical is -9.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Clearside Biomedical is -9.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Clearside Biomedical has a P/B Ratio of 11.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here