Earnings results for Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clipper Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.96%. The high price target for CLPR is $17.00 and the low price target for CLPR is $9.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.65%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Clipper Realty does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Clipper Realty is 76.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Clipper Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.29% next year. This indicates that Clipper Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

In the past three months, Clipper Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.69% of the stock of Clipper Realty is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 68.39% of the stock of Clipper Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR



Earnings for Clipper Realty are expected to grow by 40.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Clipper Realty is -27.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Clipper Realty is -27.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Clipper Realty has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

