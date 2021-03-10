Earnings results for Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.11.

Analyst Opinion on Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Codiak BioSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 83.71%. The high price target for CDAK is $31.00 and the low price target for CDAK is $29.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Codiak BioSciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Codiak BioSciences has a forecasted upside of 83.7% from its current price of $16.33. Codiak BioSciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Codiak BioSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

In the past three months, Codiak BioSciences insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $99,981.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK



Earnings for Codiak BioSciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.30) to ($3.62) per share.

