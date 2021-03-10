Earnings results for Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Commercial Vehicle Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.21%. The high price target for CVGI is $8.00 and the low price target for CVGI is $6.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Commercial Vehicle Group does not currently pay a dividend. Commercial Vehicle Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Commercial Vehicle Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.44% of the stock of Commercial Vehicle Group is held by insiders. 51.93% of the stock of Commercial Vehicle Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Commercial Vehicle Group are expected to grow by 1,825.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Commercial Vehicle Group is -7.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Commercial Vehicle Group is -7.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Commercial Vehicle Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Commercial Vehicle Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

