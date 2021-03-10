Earnings results for Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Comtech Telecommunications last issued its earnings data on December 8th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $3.26. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Comtech Telecommunications has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year. Comtech Telecommunications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 11th, 2021. Comtech Telecommunications will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Comtech Telecommunications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.21%. The high price target for CMTL is $43.00 and the low price target for CMTL is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Comtech Telecommunications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Comtech Telecommunications has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications has a dividend yield of 1.39%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Comtech Telecommunications has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Comtech Telecommunications is 51.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Comtech Telecommunications will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.79% next year. This indicates that Comtech Telecommunications will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

In the past three months, Comtech Telecommunications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of Comtech Telecommunications is held by insiders. 78.84% of the stock of Comtech Telecommunications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL



Earnings for Comtech Telecommunications are expected to grow by 32.61% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Comtech Telecommunications is -8.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Comtech Telecommunications has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

