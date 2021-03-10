Earnings results for Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Concrete Pumping last announced its earnings results on January 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.85 million. Concrete Pumping has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. Concrete Pumping has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 11th, 2021. Concrete Pumping will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Concrete Pumping in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.22%. The high price target for BBCP is $6.00 and the low price target for BBCP is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Concrete Pumping has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Concrete Pumping has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping does not currently pay a dividend. Concrete Pumping does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)

In the past three months, Concrete Pumping insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.40% of the stock of Concrete Pumping is held by insiders. Only 24.76% of the stock of Concrete Pumping is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP



Earnings for Concrete Pumping are expected to grow by 125.00% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Concrete Pumping is -5.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Concrete Pumping has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

