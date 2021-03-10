Earnings results for CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Analyst Opinion on CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CorePoint Lodging in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.51%. The high price target for CPLG is $8.00 and the low price target for CPLG is $8.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging does not currently pay a dividend. CorePoint Lodging does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

In the past three months, CorePoint Lodging insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of CorePoint Lodging is held by insiders. 81.18% of the stock of CorePoint Lodging is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG



Earnings for CorePoint Lodging are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of CorePoint Lodging is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CorePoint Lodging is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CorePoint Lodging has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

